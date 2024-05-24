Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 68,734 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $25,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 302,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $36.57.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

