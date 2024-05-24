Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

