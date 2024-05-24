Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
EHI stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global High Income Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.