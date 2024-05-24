Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

