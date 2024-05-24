Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 39,121 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,121 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $23,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $111,980,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $80.46.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.