NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $1,025.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $889.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $698.74. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $298.06 and a 1 year high of $1,063.20. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

