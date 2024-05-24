Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FI. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Shares of FI opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.82.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

