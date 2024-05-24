TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 8,867 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 140,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,690. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $163.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

