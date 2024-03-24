Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up approximately 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,094,000 after purchasing an additional 337,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $30.98. 2,386,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,259. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.