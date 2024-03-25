Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Gap Up to $114.42

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.42, but opened at $118.00. Amphenol shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 1,334,535 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

