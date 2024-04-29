Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 551 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.3 %

TFX stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.44. The company had a trading volume of 151,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

