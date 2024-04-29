Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

RSP stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.34. 1,522,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,630. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

