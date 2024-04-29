Short Interest in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Grows By 37.6%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.3 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ayro Stock Performance

NASDAQ AYRO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.44. 26,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,697. Ayro has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 84.34% and a negative net margin of 6,845.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ayro will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ayro Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayro stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYRO Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 1.20% of Ayro at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

