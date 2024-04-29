Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 43,518 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,518 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 2.7% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IQVIA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

