Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 200,239 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 89,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$96.06 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.35.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

