Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.59

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.59 and last traded at $94.69, with a volume of 6094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $7,415,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 397.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 63,396 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 113,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 58,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 23.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 51,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

