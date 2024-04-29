Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.53

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 93203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Telefónica Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 128,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

