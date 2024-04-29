IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Down 9.4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 226,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 265,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

IMPACT Silver Trading Down 12.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. IMPACT Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of C$5.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

