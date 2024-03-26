4,636 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,288,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,638. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

