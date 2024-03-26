Andrew Dahlin Sells 20,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.08, for a total transaction of C$541,682.00.

Andrew Dahlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50.

CVE stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.99. 3,104,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,005. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.18. The stock has a market cap of C$50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.6896208 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.25.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

