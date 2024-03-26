ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1316 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 0.7 %

ASAZY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 87,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.