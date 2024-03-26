Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:FLDB)

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FLDB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 305. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.