Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.7 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.20. 178,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,150. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$8.10 and a 52-week high of C$12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In related news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

