Richards Packaging Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RPI.UN traded up C$1.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$30.59 and a 52-week high of C$41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.95. The company has a market cap of C$364.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 4,300 shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.11, for a total transaction of C$138,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,422. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.