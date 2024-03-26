ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 64.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ARR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 751,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on ARR

Insider Activity

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $72,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.