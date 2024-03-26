ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 64.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE ARR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 751,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $27.08.
In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $72,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
