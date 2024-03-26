CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.10

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1009 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.
CaixaBank Stock Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 118,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,816. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.
CaixaBank Company Profile
