Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of UTF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,674. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $259,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.