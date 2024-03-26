Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RFI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

