Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4243 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CCZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510. Comcast has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22.
About Comcast
