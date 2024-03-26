CT UK High Income (LON:CHI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.66 Per Share

CT UK High Income (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from CT UK High Income’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK High Income Stock Performance

Shares of CT UK High Income stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 82.08 ($1.04). 85,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,972. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.78 and a beta of 0.70. CT UK High Income has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

Get CT UK High Income alerts:

Insider Activity at CT UK High Income

In related news, insider Helen Galbraith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,236.32). 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CT UK High Income

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.