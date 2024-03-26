Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CTO Sells 13,219 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,644.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,874.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maziar Arjomand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $32,461.20.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PET traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. 15,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Wag! Group Co. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 3,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

