Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:ZZZ) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:ZZZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0118 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZZZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 947. Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $25.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.