Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.88

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance
Shares of BIPS remained flat at GBX 173 ($2.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 314,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.55. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 154.50 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.50 ($2.19). The stock has a market cap of £328.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,883.33 and a beta of 0.39.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile
