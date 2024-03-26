Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Big Banc Split’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Big Banc Split Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BNK stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506. Big Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$7.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.23. The company has a market cap of C$15.93 million and a P/E ratio of 60.32.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

