Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Big Banc Split’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Big Banc Split Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BNK stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506. Big Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$7.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.23. The company has a market cap of C$15.93 million and a P/E ratio of 60.32.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
