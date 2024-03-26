Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Dividend 15 Split Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DFN remained flat at C$5.64 during trading on Tuesday. 439,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Dividend 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$2.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.47. The company has a market cap of C$664.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.70.
Dividend 15 Split Company Profile
