Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTB

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 76.30%. The company had revenue of $669.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.