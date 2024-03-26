Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells $156,930.50 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ MNMD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.65.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mind Medicine (MindMed)
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mind Medicine (MindMed)
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.