Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 69 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

IBM stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.74. The company had a trading volume of 482,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.87 and a 200 day moving average of $163.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.