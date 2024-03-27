Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

General Mills Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.51. 1,151,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,604. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

