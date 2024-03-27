Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $146.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.