Well Done LLC Buys 3,778 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.58. 3,198,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $361.68 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.