FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider David Martin Acquires 100,000 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider David Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($230,001.26).

Shares of FirstGroup stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 182.60 ($2.31). 349,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.84. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.66 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 189 ($2.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,145.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

