FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider David Martin Acquires 100,000 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider David Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($230,001.26).
FirstGroup Stock Performance
Shares of FirstGroup stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 182.60 ($2.31). 349,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.84. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.66 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 189 ($2.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,145.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41.
About FirstGroup
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FirstGroup
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.