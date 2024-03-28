2,029 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.99. 4,450,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,419,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.84. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

