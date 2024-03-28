Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.41.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:AGI traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.81. 522,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.29. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.8047079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

