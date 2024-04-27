Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 9,787 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.