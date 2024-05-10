Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IJT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.63. 3,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $131.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

