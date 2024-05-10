Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 102.7% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.65 and a 12-month high of $238.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

