iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 128.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $133.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.