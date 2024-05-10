Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE APO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

