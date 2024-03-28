Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $446,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,892. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $162.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.51. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

